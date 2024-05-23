eLearning Africa Prepares for Intense Annual Debate on Digital Education

eLearning Africa Gears Up for Annual Fiery Debate on the Future of Education

As the 17th edition of eLearning Africa draws near, anticipation mounts for its hallmark event: the annual plenary debate. Set to take place on May 31, 2024, in Kigali, Rwanda, this year’s debate carries the theme “This House believes that the Traditional Education System will become Obsolete in the Digital Age.” The motion confronts head-on the profound impact of technology on conventional educational paradigms. Over 1,000 African education and training experts are expected to convene for the eLearning Africa Conference & Exhibition.

Since its inception in 2009, the eLearning Africa Debate has emerged as a highlight of the conference, renowned for its dynamic and thought-provoking discussions. Following a parliamentary-style format, four expert panelists will present compelling opening arguments, punctuated by spontaneous rebuttals known as “interventions.”

Guiding the debate as chairperson is Hon. Michael Onyango, founder of Africa’s Forgotten Bottom Millions (4BM), a program offering digital career opportunities to youth across the continent.

Advocating for the motion are:

Ify Obidi Essien, CEO of Tech-Savvy Teacher International, a leading EdTech consultant driving digital transformation in Nigerian classrooms.

Prof. Paul Birevu Muyinda, Director of Makerere University’s Institute of Open, Distance and eLearning, recognized for his pioneering work in blended learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposing the motion are:

Kennedy Ekezie, Founder and CEO of Consize, a message-based learning platform, and former growth lead for TikTok’s expansion in Africa.

Verusha Maharaj, Managing Director of Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, dedicated to bridging skills gaps through industry-aligned creative education.

Following the opening statements, the floor will be open for a spirited debate, with audience members encouraged to contribute questions and viewpoints. Ultimately, a show of hands will determine the victor in this clash of perspectives on education’s digital future.

As digital technologies continue to reshape society, eLearning Africa’s annual debate serves as a vital forum for examining the adaptability of traditional education in the face of technological innovation. With its diverse panel and interactive format, the debate promises to ignite meaningful dialogue and inspire further exploration of this crucial topic.