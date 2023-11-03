Eleblu Vouches For Bawumia

A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Dr. John Saviour Yaw Eleblu, has endorsed the presidential candidacy of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Saturday polls.

In a statement released yesterday, he cited Dr. Bawumia’s experience in government, including his role in digitisation of the sectors of the economy, as evidence of his leadership qualities.

“I believe that Dr. Bawumia’s experience as Vice President over the years, humility, loyalty to the party, and leadership skills make him the best man to lead the NPP to break the 8,” he stated.

Dr. Eleblu, who is a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, said the Vice President is well-positioned to lead the country with his familiarity with the issues of the country, besides being the most marketable person.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia’s election will also attract more people from the country’s north and Zongo communities to the party for victory in 2024.

“He will also help to bridge the north and south divide as well as the Christian-Muslim gap since Dr. Bawumia is accepted in all circles,” the MP aspirant intimated.

“I am appealing to other flagbearer hopefuls in the party to step down for Dr. Bawumia to ensure a smooth victory for the NPP in the 2024 general election,” he added.

The endorsement comes at an opportune time for Bawumia, who has continuously maintained a high profile throughout the campaign period to the election on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Eleblu has assured the NPP and his constituents that he will provide transformational leadership in the areas of service, transparency, integrity, and honesty when elected.

“I will change our constituency into an agricultural hub to feed North Tongu and the entire country and also for export,” he said.

Dr. Eleblu said he intended to establish business development centres in all electoral areas to support residents in creating businesses and wealth.

He also plans to facilitate the creation of three TVET facilities in the constituency to train the youth to be entrepreneurs, as well as enable qualified youth in the party to seek admission to tertiary institutions.

For Dr. Eleblu, he is the right man to unseat Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who has been MP for 11 years now.

“I have what it takes to beat the NDC, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and change the narrative of NPP in North Tongu,” he posited.

“Our target is to get 30,000 votes in North Tongu and we have mapped out many complementary strategies to achieve this. The first is our membership drive to register a minimum of 10,000 members,” he disclosed.

Who is Dr. Eleblu?

Dr. Eleblu is the son of a former independent parliamentary candidate in North Tongu, Christopher Kofi Eleblu, who previously worked as the Director of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Health.

On a fully sponsored scholarship from the University of Ghana and the French Embassy in Ghana, he got a PhD in Plant Biology from the Université Paris Sud 11, Orsay, France, after graduating with BSc and MPhil degrees in Agricultural Science from the University of Ghana.

He is currently a senior lecturer at the Biotechnology Centre and the Coordinator of Research Programmes at the University of Ghana’s West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI).

He has served as the principal investigator on many scientific research projects and has managed project teams to train over 4,000 farmers and 300 extension workers across West Africa.

Story by: Nana Yaw Reuben