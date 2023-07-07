Elect an aspirant from NPP’s stronghold – Alan appeals to delegates  

Mr. Alan Kyerematen, an Aspiring Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asked delegates in the Tema Constituencies to elect him as flagbearer for the party.



Mr. Kyerematen was speaking at a durbar in Tema to directly interact with delegates in the Tema West, Tema East, and Tema Central Constituencies to seek their votes in the up-coming NPP Presidential Primaries scheduled to take place in November.

Mr. Kyeremanten, who is a former Trade and Industry Minister, revealed that the stronghold of the NPP, which is the Ashanti Region, has millions of voters who are in support of his vision to industrialise the country but are only waiting for delegates to make the right choice by giving him the nod.

Furthering that, the whole country is also waiting for his flagbearer position, “Some of the opposition parties and Ghanaians are all in support of me becoming the next President because they believe in me. They are relying on you, delegates, to affirm me first,” he said.

“I am the only aspirant who can divide the votes in the Volta Region. I have also been endorsed in the Greater Accra, Central, and Western Regions, which have swing voters.

“And for the five northern regions, I intend to make them our stronghold if you elect me as the NPP Presidential Candidate for Election 2024,” he said.

He said memory should serve as the past’s guide to the future, and as someone who has diligently served the party since 1992, he has enough knowledge and understanding of all aspects of where the party is headed.

He said he showed mettle in circumstances, where most would not have noticed his coinciding defeat to the current President in the 2007 Presidential Primaries, which he said he did for the unity of the party.

He said the assurance made to him to succeed President Akufo-Addo at the last NPP Presidential Primaries needed to be fulfilled because the incumbent President was about to take his rest and Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress had been tested and done all he could for the country; therefore, it is time for Alan Kyeremanten’s leadership.

He revealed that there was minor disunity among them due to the number of aspirants in the race; however, he has envisioned it and has a solution for it, for which he decided to bring together all three constituencies at the durbar.

But further advising fellow aspirants not to engage in tarnishing each other’s reputations but to proceed on the message of togetherness as the party wanted to break a record of being in power beyond eight years.

The Presidential Aspiring Candidate tasked delegates not to accept money for votes or votes based on who secured them jobs, but revealed his intention to put them on salary and secure them jobs.

He said all party members would have social security and other benefits funded by his contributions.

A brief of Mr. Kyerematen obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicated that he served as a Minister for Trade and Industry from 2017 to 2023, and served as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America.

He also served as Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development (PSD), and Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI) in former President John Kufuor’s NPP government.

Kyerematen served as a trade advisor at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he coordinated the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC).

Kyerematen made an attempt at the leadership of the NPP in 2007, capturing 32.3 percent of votes cast and being the first runner-up to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who gained 47.96 percent of votes cast.

Kyerematen made other attempts at the party’s leadership in 2010 and 2014 but placed second to Nana Akufo-Addo, who won the primaries.