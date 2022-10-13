Elect competent leaders for 2024 – Regional organizer aspirant to delegates

The Savannah Regional Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Inusah Abdulai has urged delegates of the National Democratic Congress to root for competent leaders as the party readies itself to form the next government.

In a declaration of intent notice exclusively available to Ghanaweb Reporter, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham,he disclosed that the task ahead of the NDC in 2024 was onerous and daunting, since it was incumbent on the party to rescue Ghanaians from the untold hardship unleashed by the super incompetent Nana Akuffo-Addo – Bawumiah led NPP family and friends government.

“Dear delegates and comrades, the task ahead of the party in 2024 for the seek of emphasis is onerous and having served this great party in various capacities and now as Regional Organizer,I have gathered enough experience in grassroot mobilization to continue in the resilient path of rallying the wishes and aspirations of the rank and file of the party for a consolidated victory.

“By the grace of God and with your prayers,I wish to notify that I have successfully picked nomination forms to rerun for the position of Regional Organizer for the Savannah Region in the forthcoming Regional Delegate Congress,”he stated.

He used the occasion to congratulate the party and all branch executives for a successful branch elections and to wished all constituency executive aspirants the very best of luck in the impending constituency executive elections, stressing that,”the great NDC will emerge victorious, stronger and ever united in the final analysis”.

In a renewed spirit, the Regional Organizer said his dream is to continue the good work he started in properly reorganizing the base of the party towards rescuing Ghana from the failed NPP government, adding that,”I have diligently served in the mandate you gave me by touching the base of every constituency and branch of our region with the required resources, even in challenging times just to ensure the success of the party. I enjoyed working tirelessly with you and can’t rest now until our collective mission of recapturing power from the super incompetent NPP government is accomplished”.

He pledged to bring on board positive energy, renewed hope for the grassroots beyong 2024, transparency in leadership and the mobilization of every energy and resources needed to ensure victory 2024.