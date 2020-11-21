A total of 155 candidates in the Ashanti Region have filed to contest for the 47 parliamentary seats in the upcoming general elections.

Twenty (20) out of the 155 are contesting as independent candidates.

Prominent among them is Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena, who is contesting as an Independent candidate.

Nineteen (19) out of the 155 candidates are females and they represent 12.2 per cent of the total number.

Only four out of the 19 females are contesting on the ticket of the NPP in a region, which is considered to be the stronghold of the ruling NPP party.

They are Francisca Oteng Mensah for the Kwabre East, Nana Ama Pomaah for Juaben, Mavis Nkansah Boadu for Afigya-Sekyere East, and Adelaide Ntim for Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) is presenting the oldest candidate in the person of Nana Amoako 75, who is contesting the Kumawu constituency.

The youngest among the candidates is Mr Emmanuel Asare Nsiah 24, who is contesting the New Edubiase seat on the ticket of CPP.

Total of Forty-eight (48) of the contestants are below the age of 40, while 13 are above 60 years.

Kwabre East, Ejura Sekyedumase, and Offinso North have the highest number of contestants, each of them fielding six (6) candidates.

Fourteen (14) constituencies are being contested by only the candidates of the two major political parties – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are Obuasi West, Obuasi East, Bosome Freho, Bosomtwi, Subin, Asawase, Juaben, and Ejisu.

Others are Asante Akim South, Asante Akim North, Sekyere Afram Plains, Nsuta/ Kwaman/ Beposo, Offinso South, and Ahafo-Ano South East constituencies.