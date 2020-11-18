A Non-Government Organization (NGO), ABANTU for Development has bemoaned the state of low participation of women in the Ghanaian governance system.

According to ABANTU for Development, while it acknowledges the increased levels of women’s representation globally and in Africa with celebrated cases like Rwanda where women have attained an unprecedented level of participation in decision making, the progress in Ghana has been nominal.

“Ghana’s journey towards tackling the gender imbalance and inequalities in representation in decision making has been slow and unsatisfactory, election after election making the ideal of parity far from being realised,” the NGO pointed out.

The Head of Programs for ABANTU for Development, Grace Ampomaa Afrifa in an interview with Newsghana after a press conference held at the International Press Centre in Accra, said the event was to remember Ghanaians that as Ghana goes to polls, women form a critical mass of the population and must be represented in key decision-making areas.

“Especially in parliament where laws are made. So we are reaching out to the entire citizenry to vote and vote for women. Vote women because we bring onboard our expertise, our knowledge, and our skills that are different from the men,” she added.

She said since God created men and women differently, women have different roles to play as well as with skills and expertise from the men.

“So we are reaching out to all Ghanaians, that as we go to the polls, let us remember to vote and vote women. So that the development we seek can be holistic because women also bring on board a different outlook for our development,” she stated.

The Head of Programs further stated that men have been at the helm of affairs for many years adding that it’s time for the narrative to change.

When asked how has been the response so far with the call for an immense women inclusion in governance, Madam Ampomaa Afrifa said it has been positive but slow.

“The response has been positive but very slow, very slow because our society has been patriarch in nature. A society that believes in male leadership than women leadership and that has been our history over the years. Therefore, it demands that sensitization must continue,” he stated.

The event dubbed “Enhancing Women’s Effective Inclusion in Election 2020” was with the support from Star Ghana Foundation and funding from the DANIDA and EU.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu