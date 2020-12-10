Political Analyst, Francis Kobena Tandoh Thursday urged supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be moderate in their celebrations after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election.

According to him, wining an election especially against a formidable opponent is good and sweet, it is however important to do so in moderation.

He emphasized the need to maintain the peace and political stability that the country currently enjoys to enable citizens go about their normal activities as well for the international community to see Ghana as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

“There are bound to be winners and losers in every election. This is not the first time we are witnessing this and it is obviously not going to be the last time. So, NPP supporters can celebrate but must do so with so level of reasonableness in order not to incur the wrath of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),”

Mr. Tandoh commended the country’s President Nana Akufo-Addo for calling unity and togetherness to develop our country in his victory speech moments after being declared winner of Monday’s polls.

He said, “I am delighted the President called on both the NPP and NDC to come together. In fact Nana Akufo-Addo put it succinctly because the parliamentary election result clearly demonstrates that.”

Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensah 48 hours of the country’s polls declared Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential election.

He polled 6,730,413 or 51.595 percent of total valid votes cast while former President John Dramani Mahama, his main contender secured 6,214,889 or 47.366 percent of the votes.

It would be recalled prior to the general election, Mr. Tandoh predicted a 51% win for President Akufo-Addo with factual and interesting analysis which was published on November 30, 2020 by News Ghana.

