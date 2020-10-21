Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Candidate, and John Dramani Mahama of National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) will appear first and second, respectively, on the ballot paper of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The positions were picked after a ballot, organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra, for the December 7, Election.

Third on the ballot is Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM); while Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, Convention People’s Party (CPP) is fourth.

Madam Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP) would occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC) is seventh; with Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) taking the eighth position.

The People’s National Convention’s (PNC) Mr David Asibi Ayindenaba Apesera is ninth, whereas Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) will be 10th on the ballot paper.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP) is 11th, while and Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an Independent Candidate, takes the final position of 12.

All the parties and candidates expressed satisfaction with the ballot and the positions they picked.

Mr Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate, who was not permitted by the EC to participate in the balloting, said the final position was a unique one.

He, however, appealed to the EC to ensure that independent candidates were also allowed to ballot for their positions in the 2024 Election because all the aspirants paid the same amount as filling fees.

Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Operations, EC, explained that the positions occupied by the presidential candidates on the ballot would be replicated for their parliamentary candidates.

He said in the event of a party not fielding a candidate in a particular constituency, there would be changes in the position of candidates on that constituency ballot paper.

