Election 2020: CDD releases report on validation of cases of electoral violence

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has officially released its report on the Validation of Electoral Violence Cases Associated with Election 2020.

In this report, CDD-Ghana conducted a desk review of incidences of election-related violence recorded in the news media during Ghana’s 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Each case was thoroughly profiled, and incidents involving deaths, physical harm, gun violence, and property destruction were prioritized for consideration in this pilot project.

The Center, in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), followed up on the cases to validate these reported incidents at the respective constituencies and Regional Police Commands where the incidents were said to have occurred.

The follow-up was also to ascertain their current status within the justice delivery system. The constituencies and regions were selected based on their record of major electoral violence cases during the 2020 electoral process.

Below is the full report

Validation of Cases of Electoral Violence Associated with Election 2020