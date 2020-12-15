The outgoing NPP Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma Central constituency, Hon. Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey, has expressed his profound gratitude to his constituents for the support and opportunity.

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma Central lost his seat to Abdul Latif Dan of the NDC in the just ended presidential and parliamentary general elections on December 7th with 204 votes margin.

Hon. Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey, in a post on his facebook handle and sighted by this portal appreciated the efforts of the hardworking NPP patrons, Council of Elders, Constituency Executives, Zonal Coordinators, Polling Station Executives and the entire NPP Fraternity that supported his policies.

He also congratulated the NDC Member of Parliament elect for the constituency, Abdul Latif Dan and wished him well.

On behalf of my family, I want to thank God Almighty, the NPP and the good people of Ablekuma Central for the opportunity given me to serve them over the last four years in Parliament.

I also wish to thank our Council of Elders,Patrons,Constituency Executives, Zonal Coordinators,Polling Station Executives and the entire NPP Fraternity that supported my candidacy.

I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity and the experiences we had over the period.

You embraced me and I was able to build good community spirit everywhere in Ablekuma Central.You are the salt of the earth and even though I got important things done for you, I wish I could have done more.

Although I am disappointed with the 204 votes marginal loss, I will continue my commitment to public service to ensure Ablekuma Central becomes second to none in all aspects of development.

Thank you for the opportunity to relay your thoughts in debates in Parliament and on Media platforms.

As I leave the Parliamentary office to make way for the next act, I wish to thank you all for the opportunity and wish my successor the very best. Ablekuma Central matters more to me.

God bless you all and may He continue to bless Ablekuma Central.

Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey.

MP, Ablekuma Central.

by Nicholas Akussah