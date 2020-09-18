Come December 7, 2020, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tamale Central, Dr Ibrahim Anyass Imoro, believes strongly he will defeat his opponent from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Addressing a charged party faithfuls at the Inauguration of the Tamale Central Campaign Team, Dr Anyass said “And In Sha Allah [God Willing 3x] on 7th December by this time, it will be evident everywhere that [I] have been elected as Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency.”

According to him, Tamale Central is an elite constituency with numerous characteristics akin to any other urban constituency in the country.

He posited that such a constituency needs a leader like him who will prioritize his constituents ahead of his personal interest.

“What I believe we need most is a candidate that will put people ahead of politics. A candidate who will put development against any sort of distribution or violence and a candidate who will prioritize unity against any attempt to bring division and distraction,” Dr Anyass stressed.

However, Dr Anyass Imoro who also doubles as the CEO of the National Builders Corps (NABCo) pledged to set up a Business and Trade Fund to support business women in the constituency when elected as MP.

He argued that this will enable business women access trade money without the burden of exuberant interest charges by lenders (banks and financial institutions).