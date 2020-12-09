Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress has won the presidential election in the Greater Accra Region with 1,328,196 votes.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party garnered 1,253,005 votes.

The total number of voters in the region are 3,529,179, with total vote cast being 2,639,392, and valid votes, 35, 233 and rejected votes, 26, 04159.

Mr Goerge Kwame Amoah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission announced the results on Wednesday.

The results are yet to be certified by Mrs Jean Mensa, the Returning Officer of the Presidential Election.

The EC Chair in the early hours of Wednesday announced at a press conference in Accra that the Commission had received results from 14 regions, out of which seven had been certified.

She said the Commission was awaiting the results of two more regions; Bono East and Northern.

The seven certified regions are Volta, North East, Central, Ahafo, Upper West, Oti and Bono.

A total of the certified results from the seven regions are as follows:

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) – 1,500,310 John Dramani Mahama (NDC) – 1,997,450.