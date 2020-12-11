The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has commended Ghanaians for their resilience before, during and after the 2020 elections.

“We like the fact that our people have remained largely calm after the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential race, amidst various allegations of violence, death and intimidation,” it said.

A statement signed by Paa Kow Ackon, National Secretary , PPP, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Party noted the allegations of invidious vote dilution and possible electoral fraud.

Some other countries experiencing the twists and turns of Ghana’s electoral process, it said, would have” burst asunder; hence it was an affirmation that Ghanaians generally loved peace”.

“We believe that the 2020 election result is a validation of the need to implement the PPP’s 10-point agenda, which focuses on reforming the 1992 Constitution to separate Ministers of State from Parliamentarians, elect Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and decouple the Minister of Justice from the Attorney General to prosecute cases without fear or favour.

“We believe however, that the EC must publish the results of the outstanding constituency and thoroughly investigate all the allegations of electoral infractions, overwhelming vote buying and misconduct that occurred throughout the country,” the statement said.

Also, the inaccuracies in the EC’s computation of the results must be addressed as it has the tendency of tainting the credibility of the outcome, the statement said, adding that it would go a long way to douse the tension brewing below the surface in the country and give credibility to the election outcome.

The PP, therefore, called on the new Parliament to serve as a check on the executive to restrain the perpetuation of a winner-takes-all government with excessive discretionary powers; where no accountability prevailed.

“We believe that this generational choice Ghanaians have made to our legislature, with the declared winner of the Presidential race not having an absolute majority in Parliament must urgently lead to reforming the political system, to enable our country to work for the benefit of all citizens,” it added.