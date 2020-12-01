The Electoral Commission’s (EC) Election 2020 special voting exercise for security services, started in the Sunyani East Constituency on Tuesday without hitches.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Bono Regional Police Command in Sunyani, voting materials had already arrived and EC officials were sighting arranging them.

The officials publicly opened the presidential and parliamentary ballot boxes around 0655 hours for voting to begin at exactly 0700 hours.

Some few voters were already sighted in queues, when the GNA visited the center around 0530 hours and they were waiting patiently to cast their ballots.

Only the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) had their party agents at the poling center.

In all 695 voters were expected to cast their ballots, Mr Charles Asante, the Presiding Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

He said the center had received enough personal protective equipment and assured voters would be taken through all the COVID-19 health safety Protocols to stem possible spread of the pandemic.

The voting environment was however calm, as the security personnel arrived at the center to exercise their franchise.