Mr Moses Anim, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu Constituency has been re-elected to serve another term.
He gained 63,580 votes, representing 61.8 per cent out of the 102,280 total valid votes cast.
His contenders; Mr Emmanuel Yaw Agbesi Gbedemah of the National Democratic Congress and Madam Vida Oppong, had 35,182 (34.2%) and 3,258 (3.2%) votes respectively.
The number of registered voters for the Constituency is 138,574; the total votes cast, 103,197 with 816 rejected ballots.
