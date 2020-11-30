The Convention People’s Party (CPP) says they are the alternative to the two main political parties that have governed the nation for the past 28years now under the Fourth Republic.

According to the party, all the ideas, programs, and policies displayed so far in the past years by the two parties could not save the nation from its current status of high unemployment, corruption, indebtedness among others.

“It should be clear to Ghanaians that if for 28years, more done one-quarter of one hundred years, the two parties who we are not going to insult, we are not saying they’re not patriotic, we not saying they haven’t tried.

All we are saying is that the evidence is clear to all and sundry, who can see across the length and breadth of this nation, that clearly whatever they are trying to do has failed. And it has failed because of the ideas, it has failed because of their policies, it has failed because of their programs.

So, therefore, if something has failed it is your duty as citizens of Ghana to look for an alternative and we are here humbly before you to present ourselves as that alternative,” the CPP stated during a press conference today at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

The flag bearer for the CPP, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet who addressed the media said the electric shock mantra by his party is an experience they want Ghanaians to shown the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a week today at the polls by voting against them.

“We came with honesty and integrity to plead with Ghanaians how they should exercise their very important vote come December 2020.

Because for far too long, we have seen two groups of individuals who go to serve their own self-interest or serve the interest of their party members or serve the interest of their family and friends. And this occurs whether it is the NDC or the NPP,” he added.

Mr. Greenstreet said Ghanaians should vote for the CPP number #4 on the ballot paper.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu