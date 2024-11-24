Presbyterian Church Moderator Calls for Peaceful Elections Ahead of 2024 Polls

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has called on Ghanaians, particularly political parties, to prioritize the preservation of peace in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Kalande Presbyterian Church on November 23, Dr. Opare Kwakye urged the youth not to allow themselves to be exploited by politicians to incite violence. He acknowledged the growing tensions ahead of the elections but stressed the importance of maintaining peace and avoiding involvement in any form of unrest.

“It is a fact that tensions are already building up ahead of the elections, but we must not allow ourselves to be tempted and used to perpetuate crime,” he said. “We all have a responsibility to ensure that our actions do not contribute to instability.”

The Moderator also called on the Electoral Commission to perform its duties efficiently and without any obstacles to ensure a peaceful election process. “If the Electoral Commission carries out its responsibilities properly, it will contribute significantly to sustaining peace during this election period,” he emphasized.

Dr. Opare Kwakye further appealed to political parties to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner, highlighting that elections should not result in violence or loss of life. “It should be possible for us to have elections without any deaths. I call on every Ghanaian to show the world, and particularly Africa, that we are the beacon of democracy,” he concluded.

His remarks came amid growing concerns about political tensions and the potential for violence as Ghana prepares for its upcoming general elections.