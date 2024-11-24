Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Headlines

    Presbyterian Church Moderator Calls for Peaceful Elections Ahead of 2024 Polls

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has called on Ghanaians, particularly political parties, to prioritize the preservation of peace in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

    Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Kalande Presbyterian Church on November 23, Dr. Opare Kwakye urged the youth not to allow themselves to be exploited by politicians to incite violence. He acknowledged the growing tensions ahead of the elections but stressed the importance of maintaining peace and avoiding involvement in any form of unrest.

    “It is a fact that tensions are already building up ahead of the elections, but we must not allow ourselves to be tempted and used to perpetuate crime,” he said. “We all have a responsibility to ensure that our actions do not contribute to instability.”

    The Moderator also called on the Electoral Commission to perform its duties efficiently and without any obstacles to ensure a peaceful election process. “If the Electoral Commission carries out its responsibilities properly, it will contribute significantly to sustaining peace during this election period,” he emphasized.

    Dr. Opare Kwakye further appealed to political parties to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner, highlighting that elections should not result in violence or loss of life. “It should be possible for us to have elections without any deaths. I call on every Ghanaian to show the world, and particularly Africa, that we are the beacon of democracy,” he concluded.

    His remarks came amid growing concerns about political tensions and the potential for violence as Ghana prepares for its upcoming general elections.

    Previous article
    Ghana Premier League 2024/25 Season Kicks Off with Dramatic Results
    Next article
    Electoral Commission Urges Public to Disregard False Claims on Voting Dates
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE