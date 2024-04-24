Election 2024: Eastern Region NDC Supports John Mahama

Source: Martin Kwame Henyoh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has successfully raised a whopping GHS5.4m to support the flagbearer, John Mahama, to execute his campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The amount was realized from donations made by businessmen, party faithful, and well-wishers of the flagbearer and the party during a fundraising event organized by the Eastern regional secretariat at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Capt. Rtd. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, a businessman and Co-founder of the defunct UT bank, chaired the event.

Flagbearer of the party, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah as well as Members of Parliament from the region, party executives from the region and the national headquarters graced the occasion.

In his welcome address, the Eastern regional chairman of the NDC, Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor extended his heartfelt gratitude to the persons who graced the occasion.

“Your commitment and dedication to the ideals of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are truly commendable. It is your unwavering support that fuels our party’s momentum and strengthens our resolve as we march forward toward victory in 2024,” he said

He further urged the party to renew its commitment to the fundamental principles that bind the party together.

“As we embark on this journey together, let’s remember the fundamental principles that bind us as members of the NDC – Social justice, equality, and progress for all. Let us reaffirm our commitment to these principles and rededicate ourselves to the cause of building a prosperous and inclusive Ghana together,” he explained

The flagbearer, John Mahama while appreciating the contributions of stakeholders towards the growth and sustainability of the party, urged them to rally solidly behind him in his quest to wrestle power from the NPP.