Election 2024: Mahamudu Bawumia Concedes Defeat

Ghana’s out-going Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia candidate of the ruling new patriotic party (NPP), has conceded defeat to opposition President-elect John Mahama, and congratulated him on his victory in the first round of the election.

“I would like on behalf of the NPP and its millions of supporters, to congratulate Mr Mahama most warmly for his electoral victory. We wish him and the NDC well, both in the Executive and in the Legislature,” Bawumia said.

At a press conference on Sunday, 8 December 2024, Dr Bawumia extended his congratulations to Mr Mahama, acknowledging his decisive lead in the polls.

“I have just called His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him as President-elect of the Republic of Ghana,” Dr Bawumia revealed.

He indicated that: “The people of Ghana have spoken; the people have voted for change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility.”

Dr Bawumia further stated that his concession was prompted by a desire to preserve peace and avoid further tensions in the country.

“My concession speech ahead of the EC’s official announcement is to avoid further tension and preserve the peace of our country,” he explained.

He noted that the NDC had won both the presidential election and the majority in Parliament, though final collation was still ongoing.

“Former President Mahama and the NDC have won the presidential election decisively, while the NDC has also won the parliamentary election, although they are still waiting for the final collation.”

