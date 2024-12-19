Election 2024: Nsawam Adoagyiri Residents Demand EC Declare Frank Annoh Dompreh Winner

Tensions are rising in Nsawam Adoagyiri as residents, led by the Bread Sellers Association and other local groups, are urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh the winner of the parliamentary election.

The residents claim that the majority of votes cast in the constituency were in favor of the NPP candidate.

In a passionate plea to the EC, community members expressed frustration over what they described as undue delays in announcing the rightful winner.

“We know the NPP has great lawyers who can speak and fight for Annoh Dompreh. He has won the election. We plead for the right thing to be done,” one resident stated.

Supporters highlighted the significant contributions Annoh Dompreh has made to the constituency, particularly to women and vulnerable groups.

“We, the women in Nsawam Adoagyiri, have benefitted immensely from him. Even women in the opposition NDC have received his support,” said a representative from the Bread Sellers Association.

The group insisted that the confusion surrounding the results is unprecedented in the area, calling for a swift resolution to avoid unrest.

“Our eyes are red for the treatment being meted out to him. The EC must declare the results for him because we know he has won the election. Give him his votes for peace to reign here,” they demanded.

Residents also accused the opposing party of sowing discord, asserting that Annoh Dompreh secured a clear majority in the polls. “We voted massively for him, and the majority carried the vote. It is time the EC brings peace by declaring the election in his favor,” a community leader emphasized.

The Electoral Commission has yet to respond to the demands, and tension remains high as supporters await an official announcement.