Election 2024: Police Intercept Buses Carrying 160 Thugs Headed For Juaboso

In a significant pre-election intervention, the Western North Divisional Police Command at Sefwi Wiawso has intercepted two Metro Mass Transit buses carrying 160 individuals suspected to be thugs at the Benchemah barrier in the Wiawso Municipal area of the Western North Region.

The buses, with registration numbers GN 5148-22 and GN 5177-22, were en route from Takoradi to Juaboso when they were stopped on Tuesday following a tip-off. Authorities acted swiftly, arresting the drivers and occupants, whose identities have not been disclosed, and impounding the vehicles at the Sefwi Wiawso Regional Police Command.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the member of parliament and NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Juaboso addressed reporters at the Regional Police Command, urging Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akuffu Dampare to ensure thorough investigations are conducted. “If these thugs are released and find themselves in Juaboso Constituency, we shall see,” he warned, hinting at potential unrest.

As investigations continue, police sources have confirmed that the arrested individuals have provided caution statements. Additionally, authorities are on the lookout for a third bus believed to be filled with more thugs.

With election day set for December 7 in Ghana, tensions are rising in Juaboso, where the NDC is favoured to win. Observers note that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) appears to be resorting to desperate measures to create instability ahead of the polls. The situation remains fluid as police work to ensure a peaceful electoral process.