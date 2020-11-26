The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has described the ongoing Parliamentary Candidates’ (PC) debates across the country as essential to deepening the decentralisation and democratic process.

It allows constituents to engage candidates to assess their competencies to enable them to make informed choices while promoting accountability and transparency.

Mr. Ebenezer Kwesi Dadzie, Cape Coast Metro Director of the Commission, disclosed this at a Parliamentary Candidates’ debate held in the Cape Coast South Constituency.

He said well-functioning democratic structures and strong political governance were central to economic development, however, lack of information about electoral processes weakened effective decision-making by the electorates who must demand accountability from elected politicians.

The forum was instituted by the Commission to give room for all aspirants to sell out their campaign messages to Ghanaians as part of the NCCE’s core mandate to educate the public.

The debate also afforded the electorates, the opportunity to ask questions and hear from the candidates’ responses to their issues of concern.

The questions at the debate were based on the research findings on issues of concern to the Ghanaian voter which have been captured in the research findings of the NCCE for Elections 2020, centred on education, health, and job creation.

However, Mr Ernest Arthur, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) PC failed to show-up which afforded Mr. Kweku George Rickett-Hagan, Cape Coast South, Member of Parliament (MP) the opportunity to address the gathering.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan highlighted some achievements including the construction of Kotokroba market, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, town roads, and the provision of school buses, mathematical sets, scholarship and an affirmative action to enable more children from Cape Coast have access to the well-endowed schools.

On health, he said, he renovated Adisadel Urban Clinic, paid some medical bills, drugs, renewal, and registration of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards using his common fund and would donate 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the electorate on December 7.

He assured of massive job creation in his next tenure as Member of Parliament (MP) through the establishment of job centres and revival of defunct factories in the ancient city of Cape Coast.