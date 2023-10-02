Election Laws approved in Libya

eastern-based House of Representatives, or parliament, on Monday approved presidential and national assembly election laws.

“The House of Representatives has unanimously approved laws for the presidential and national assembly elections, which were drafted by the 6+6 committee,” Abdullah Blehig, spokesman of the parliament, told Xinhua.

The 6+6 committee is a joint legislative committee composed of six members from the High Council of State and six members from the House of Representatives, with the task of producing laws for the upcoming elections.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to disagreements over election laws among the Libyan parties.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid escalating violence and political division.