Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Petitioner in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition, will address the media at his Office after losing his electoral petition case before the Supreme Court.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-member panel chaired by the Chief Justice dismissed the petition as nor having merit.

Mr Abrahma Amaliba, a spokesperson for the Petitioner, interacting with the media after the ruling, said unlike the usual post-trial interviews, “today’s address will be presented personally by former President John Dramani Mahama.”

He said unfortunately, they were unable to address the media but they would however address the media through their Flagbearer in his Office.

He, therefore, entreated the media to convene at the Petitioner’s Office.

The Court in its ruling read by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah said the Petitioner did not demonstrate how the errors affected the declaration of the 2020 Presidential Election results.

The Court also indicated that the declaration of the results did not violate Article 63 (3) of the 1992 Constitution and that the Electoral Commission’s errors could not take away the will of the people.

The Chief Justice said the accounts of Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo and Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte were immaterial to the case since the issue in contention had nothing to do with how the results were collated at the Electoral Commission’s national collation centre popularly known as the Strongroom.

“Their testimonies were unworthy in the settlement of the issues,” he said.

He said the Petitioner had not produced any evidence to rebut the presumption created by the publication of CI 135.

“We, therefore, have no reason to order a re-run as sort by the petitioner, so we accordingly dismiss the Petition.”

Former President Mahama filed a Petition at the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the Presidential election results and a re-run of the election between him and Nana Akufo-Addo who is the second Respondent in the petition.

The Petition was also seeking an order directing the 1st Respondent, the Electoral Commission to proceed to conduct a second election between the petitioner and the 2nd respondent as candidates, as required under Articles 63 (4) and (5) of the 1992 constitution.