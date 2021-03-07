The business community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) say the supreme court ruling upholding the election of Nana Akufo-Addo as President could help enhance investor confidence and boost local economic development.

They said the ruling in the election petition case had cleared investors uncertainty and that of the business community.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Samuel Alabire, a General Merchant, called on Ghanaians especially, party supporters, to accept the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling in good faith.

He said Ghana was the ultimate winner and, therefore, everyone must endeavour to put the petition issues behind and worked for the collective development of the Region and the Country.

Mr Charles Mintaba, a school Proprietor, commended the Supreme Court for adjudicating on the petition in less than three months.

He said, already, the COVID-19 pandemic had dealt a blow to businesses and was happy that the petition had ended peacefully.

Mrs Abundant Aggrey, CEO of Golden Mother’s Vision, said, “I am much amazed about how the Supreme Court has intellectually and intelligently concluded the case. The verdict should be taken in good faith… We all must move on in our daily activities.”

She appealed to both parties to respect the verdict.

“Ghana has come far and we thank the Lord for the peace, which is critical to the survival of everyone and the revamping of our economy.”