Election Update: South Africa’s ANC Secures 159 Seats in National Assembly

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has secured 159 out of 400 seats in the National Assembly in the country’s 2024 general elections, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officially announced on Sunday evening.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), came second with 87 seats in the National Assembly, followed by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party with 58 seats and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 39 seats, according to the official election results released by the IEC at the Results Operation Center (ROC) in Midrand, Johannesburg.

More than 27 million South Africans took part in the 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29 to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

In the end, no party won an outright majority in the National Assembly. The ANC got less than 200 seats it needed to maintain its 30-year-old unchallenged dominance in the lower house of parliament.