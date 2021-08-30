Elections 2008: NPP chairman reveals causes of defeat

The Chairman for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Yaw Boakye Yiadom has indicated that, they lost the 2008 elections to NDC because the number of the presidential aspirants who contested for the Flagbearership position were too much.

He said, even before the elections there were division among themselves thence taking out one candidature from the rest, the remaining 16 presidential contestants had differences among it followers which played a major role to the party’s defeat.

Mr. Yaw B. Yiadom, Chairman- Abuakwa South Constituency.

Chairman Boakye Yiadom adds, the only way to break the 8 is to forgo their differences and come together as one family to help achieve the goal.

He told Kingdom KONTIHEN KOFI OBOH in an interview during the constituency’s 2021 Annual Delegates Conference that took place at Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education with the theme:” Breaking the 8 is a Must and Our Collective Responsibility in the Party to win elections 2024″.

Hon. Kojo Ofori-Sarfo, DCE-Abuakwa South District Assembly.

“Ghanaians need us to continue our good works because is only NPP when is in power transform the country”.

To add to it, the DCE for the District Assembly, Hon. Kojo Ofori-Sarfo said, in 2016 elections they defeated NDC with over 1million votes thinking that in last year’s 2020 elections too they were going to double it to 2million but only to be failed despite doing a good job.

“Our votes declined drastically to over 500,000 in the elections 2020 and that doesn’t mean we didn’t performed well but is because of disunity, backbiting, gossiping and etc amongst us” he noted.

Hon. Ofori-Sarfo stressed, with unity, peace, togetherness, love and understanding they can break the 8 years jinx very simple.

Source: Samuel Osene-Akwah