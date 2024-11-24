Monday, November 25, 2024
    Elections Should Be Peaceful, Not “Do or Die – Bono Minister

    By: Seth Opoku Agyemang

    Date:

    Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, has urged Ghanaian to approach the upcoming December general elections with peace, stressing that the polls should never be treated as a “do or die” affair.

    She called on all citizens to resist any incitements toward violence or division.

    Madam Owusu Banahene delivered this message during a fundraising event organized by the Foster Fun Club in Sunyani, aimed at supporting the construction of a multipurpose sports complex.

    Addressing the audience, she reminded Ghanaians of the importance of a calm, free, and fair electoral process, noting that President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged to uphold a peaceful election.

    “The President has assured us that the election will be violence-free. Now, it is up to each of us to ensure our words and actions foster peace and unity, not strife,” she stated.

    She urged Ghanaians to resolve any differences that may arise through dialogue, cautioning against the use of force or aggression.

    “We must prioritize our unity as a nation and choose constructive conversations over violence,” Madam Owusu Banahene emphasized.

    The event, organized by the Sunyani-based Foster Fun Club—a group dedicated to promoting health and community development—raised funds to build a state-of-the-art sports and recreational complex.

    The club, which includes both young and adult professionals, has secured land for the project, aiming to create a space that supports physical fitness and well-being for all residents of Sunyani.

    Mr. Kwadwo Yeboah, known affectionately as Kizoo and serving as the chairman of Foster Fun Club, shared the vision for the complex.

    He outlined plans for a three-story building equipped with a football pitch, swimming pool, volleyball court, and indoor games.

    The facility will cater to people of all ages, with special provisions for the elderly and retired, who may not engage in high-intensity sports.

    “This complex is designed to serve not only the youth but also our elderly community members, offering safe and engaging spaces for exercise and relaxation,” Mr. Yeboah explained.

    Mr. Yeboah encouraged individuals and philanthropic organizations to support the initiative, which he believes will contribute significantly to the health, social engagement, and overall well-being of Sunyani residents.

    The planned sports complex promises to become a vibrant hub for fitness, relaxation, and community events, fostering unity and promoting a healthier lifestyle across the Sunyani community.

