Electoral Commission Addresses Media Concerns on Access to Collation Centres for 2024 Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to concerns raised by media stakeholders regarding its directive to limit access to constituency and regional collation centres during the 2024 general elections.

The EC’s new policy, which caps media accreditation at eight outlets per constituency collation centre and 12 per regional collation centre, is designed to ensure orderliness and security during the collation of votes. However, this decision has faced criticism, with some media stakeholders questioning its potential impact on transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process.

In response, the EC issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming that it is in ongoing discussions with the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) to address the concerns and arrive at a solution that works for all parties involved.

“As a listening Commission, we are engaging with the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) on the issue and trust that we will arrive at an arrangement that is both workable and acceptable,” the EC assured the public.

The EC emphasized its commitment to transparency, stating that it intends to keep all collation centres — at the constituency, regional, and national levels — open to media personnel. However, it also highlighted the necessity of controlled access to maintain an orderly process and prevent disruptions during the crucial collation phase.

“The Commission is keen on ensuring the highest level of transparency in its operations, hence the opening up of all its Constituency, Regional, and National Collation Centres to the Media. In doing so, the Commission is mindful of the need to ensure an orderly and peaceful process at all the Collation Centres, hence the quotas on the number of persons who can access the centres at any given time,” the EC’s statement read.

The Commission is optimistic that further dialogue with media organizations will result in a mutually agreeable solution, ensuring that the media can perform their duties effectively while maintaining the integrity and smooth operation of the election collation process.