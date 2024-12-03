Electoral Commission Addresses NDC Concerns Over Voting Machine Incident in Kwadaso

The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to concerns raised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the alleged mishandling of a biometric verification device in the Kwadaso district.

The controversy emerged after the NDC accused the EC of breaching protocol by failing to securely store the device, which was intended to be kept at a police depot. Instead, it was reportedly found in the office of an EC officer ahead of the special voting.

Ashanti Regional NDC Chairman, Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews, called for strict sanctions against the officer involved, describing the incident as a serious violation of electoral integrity.

In response, the EC has clarified that the situation has been resolved in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, including NDC representatives. Frank Osei, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, assured the public that security measures are in place to uphold the transparency of the electoral process.

“It was an irregularity,” Osei explained to Asaase News. “The officer misunderstood the communication and took the machines to the office. Once this was clarified, the machines were promptly returned to the armoury.”

Osei confirmed that the issue had been addressed and that the device could not be used outside of election day. He emphasized that the EC remains committed to ensuring a secure and transparent election process. “We have engaged all stakeholders, including the NDC local executives, and I have not yet received an official complaint from the party. The matter has been resolved, and the election process will continue as planned,” he said.