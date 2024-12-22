Electoral Commission Announces Re-Collated Results for Seven Constituencies Amid NDC Objections

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana on December 21 completed the re-collation and announcement of results for seven out of nine disputed constituencies following a High Court ruling.

This comes despite a motion filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Supreme Court on December 20, seeking to quash the High Court’s decision and halt the EC’s re-collation process.

The EC’s re-collation confirmed victories for New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidates in seven constituencies: Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano South West, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central. In Ahafo Ano North, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh of the NPP secured 20,353 votes, narrowly defeating Kwasi Adusei of the NDC, who garnered 20,232 votes. In Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP won with 46,663 votes, while Christopher Beyere Baasongti of the NDC received 43,429 votes.

Other notable results include Elvis Osei Dapaah’s narrow victory in Ahafo Ano South West, Frank Annoh Dompreh’s slim win in Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Patrick Boakye-Yiadom’s retention of his seat in Obuasi East. In Okaikwei Central, the re-collation overturned an earlier result, with Patrick Yaw Boamah of the NPP declared the winner. In Tema Central, Charles Forson of the NPP was confirmed as the winner, after the NDC’s Ebi Bright was initially declared victorious.

Results for the Ablekuma North and Dome Kwabenya constituencies remain pending, with the EC awaiting further advice.

The NDC has rejected the declared results, accusing the EC of unlawful conduct, and has vowed to pursue accountability for alleged electoral malpractices. This follows the High Court’s December 20 directive, which ordered the re-collation of results for constituencies including Ablekuma North and Nsawam Adoagyiri. The court had ruled in favor of a judicial review filed by six NPP candidates, who highlighted irregularities in the initial vote count. Despite the NDC’s attempts to join the case, the Court dismissed their motion.