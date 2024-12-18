Electoral Commission Assures Alternative Methods for Verifying Ablekuma North Election Results Amid Ballot Paper Fire

The Electoral Commission has reassured the public that alternative verification methods are in place to authenticate the results of the Ablekuma North Constituency parliamentary election, despite the destruction of key electoral materials in a fire.

The fire, which broke out at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, destroyed essential materials, including ballot papers and pink sheets.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director for Training at the Electoral Commission, explained that while the ballot boxes were burned, other forms of election results remain intact. These alternative records, he stated, will allow the Commission to gather and collate the results without disruption.

Dr. Quaicoe emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, saying, “Once we can gather the results from other forms and once they are complete, we can collate it. My point is that we should not set the precedent so that somebody can truncate the process.”

He further highlighted the need to uphold the will of the voters, stressing that the decision should not be influenced by technicalities or intimidation. “If that is the decision of the voter, it should be upheld,” he concluded.