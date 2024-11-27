Electoral Commission Assures Full Deployment of Ballot Papers and Devices Ahead of Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that all ballot papers will be deployed to regions across the country by the end of today, November 26, as part of preparations for the upcoming elections.

The Commission also confirmed that biometric verification devices will be distributed by the close of the weekend.

According to the EC, ballot papers have already been sent to 13 regions, with only the Northern, Bono, and Bono East regions remaining. During a meeting with the National Elections Security Taskforce, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa expressed confidence in the Commission’s preparedness for the polls.

“As we speak, all our registers have been prepared and disseminated across the country. We are also near completion with our ballots for the presidential and parliamentary polls,” Jean Mensa stated. She assured that except for the Northern, Bono, and Bono East regions, all ballots have been delivered to police armouries across the country. She added that the remaining ballots for these regions would be distributed this afternoon.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, head of the National Election Security Taskforce, reaffirmed the commitment of security agencies to ensuring a peaceful and secure election. “In our readiness, we want to say that we will protect every Ghanaian and every stakeholder in this election to ensure that the election is executed to the benefit of Ghanaians and to ensure peace,” he stated.