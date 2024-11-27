Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Headlines

    Electoral Commission Assures Full Deployment of Ballot Papers and Devices Ahead of Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that all ballot papers will be deployed to regions across the country by the end of today, November 26, as part of preparations for the upcoming elections.

    The Commission also confirmed that biometric verification devices will be distributed by the close of the weekend.

    According to the EC, ballot papers have already been sent to 13 regions, with only the Northern, Bono, and Bono East regions remaining. During a meeting with the National Elections Security Taskforce, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa expressed confidence in the Commission’s preparedness for the polls.

    “As we speak, all our registers have been prepared and disseminated across the country. We are also near completion with our ballots for the presidential and parliamentary polls,” Jean Mensa stated. She assured that except for the Northern, Bono, and Bono East regions, all ballots have been delivered to police armouries across the country. She added that the remaining ballots for these regions would be distributed this afternoon.

    Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, head of the National Election Security Taskforce, reaffirmed the commitment of security agencies to ensuring a peaceful and secure election. “In our readiness, we want to say that we will protect every Ghanaian and every stakeholder in this election to ensure that the election is executed to the benefit of Ghanaians and to ensure peace,” he stated.

    Previous article
    IPREX welcomes Côte d’Ivoire-based agency
    Next article
    MFWA Urges Government to Ensure an Open and Secure Internet During Ghana’s Election Period
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    Politics 0
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    Politics 0
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    Politics 0
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE