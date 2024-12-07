Electoral Commission Assures Security and Transparency Amidst Ongoing Elections

Benjamin Bano-Bio, the Director of Electoral Services at Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), has reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and security throughout the election process.

Speaking at a press conference, Bano-Bio assured the public that adequate security measures were in place at all polling stations. He stressed that any attempts to disrupt the electoral process would not be tolerated. “Anyone who tries to do anything untoward will not go scot-free,” he warned, urging voters to abide by the rules and regulations to ensure a peaceful and successful election.

The EC also emphasized its commitment to transparency by providing access to key election elements, including police stations, coalition centres, and regional and constituency offices. Bano-Bio called on election observers and the media to report accurately and professionally, reinforcing the need for a fair and transparent process.

In a bid to improve responsiveness, the EC has set up a toll-free hotline (0800-324-324) for any complaints or inquiries. “We have over 24 staff members standing by to receive your calls and provide the necessary assistance,” Bano-Bio added, encouraging citizens to reach out if they encounter any issues or have questions regarding the election process.