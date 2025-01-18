Electoral Commission Blames NDC Supporters for Disruption of Ablekuma North Re-collation Exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has accused supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of causing chaos and disrupting the seventh re-collation exercise for the Ablekuma North election results.

The disturbance occurred on Friday, January 17, when a group of individuals, led by the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, stormed the EC’s regional office in Accra, halting the re-collation process. The attackers also caused significant damage to property, including furniture and louvre blades.

In an official statement, the EC stated that the disruption was spearheaded by the NDC organizer and noted that some of the invaders were seen in military uniforms, though their identities have not been confirmed. “It is instructive to note that the supporters were led by the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Our staff also identified two men in military uniform without names in the company of the supporters,” the Commission said.

The EC strongly condemned the actions and called for immediate action from the police. “We call on the Police to swiftly bring the perpetrators to book by identifying, arresting, and prosecuting them. Video footages are available showing the faces of the perpetrators of these heinous acts,” the Commission added.

The re-collation exercise was initially postponed after incomplete results from three polling stations led to a halt in proceedings earlier in the month. Following a High Court order on January 4, 2025, instructing the EC to continue the collation of results and declare the winners of four outstanding parliamentary elections, the Ablekuma North constituency remained the only one pending.

The re-collation process was set to resume on January 17, 2025, but the exercise was delayed further due to intelligence reports from the Ghana Police Service, which advised the EC to postpone the session. Despite the advisory, the EC noted that adequate security had not been provided at the collation center, leading to the incident.

The EC has appealed to the government to ensure sufficient security for its operations to ensure the safe and smooth completion of the re-collation process. The Commission emphasized that its goal is to declare the results for Ablekuma North and ensure the people of the constituency have an elected Member of Parliament.

Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of Operations at the EC, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to completing the collation process and expressed hope for the cooperation of the police to achieve this objective.

