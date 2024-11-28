Thursday, November 28, 2024
    Electoral Commission Calls for Peaceful Acceptance of Results Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has urged political parties to accept the results of the upcoming December elections, stressing the importance of peace, unity, and national cohesion during the electoral process.

    At the signing of the 4th Presidential Election Peace Pact in Accra on Thursday, 28 November, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa reassured the public that the elections would be conducted in a peaceful, free, fair, and transparent manner. She emphasized that the commission has taken significant steps to ensure the credibility of the electoral process, urging all stakeholders to trust in the system.

    “As a commission, I am pleased to note that we have walked the talk of peace,” Jean Mensa stated, acknowledging that achieving peaceful electoral outcomes relies heavily on the actions of all parties involved.

    She outlined the EC’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency, fairness, and accountability, all of which she described as crucial for fostering public confidence in the election results.

    “We have, right from the start of our electoral processes, consciously operated and conducted ourselves in a manner that will ensure peace before, during, and after the elections,” she added.

    Mensa further called on political parties, civil society organizations, and voters to collaborate in ensuring a smooth, peaceful, and successful election, reinforcing the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding Ghana’s democratic process.

    Mahama Questions the Sincerity of Peace Commitments Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
    NDC Behind Fake News Against Me – Paul Twum Barimah
