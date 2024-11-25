Electoral Commission Chairman Calls for Preparedness Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr. Francis Osei Nsiah, has urged Ghanaians to adequately prepare for the upcoming general elections to ensure a smooth and inclusive voting process.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV, Mr. Nsiah emphasized the importance of voter readiness and expressed confidence in a strong voter turnout.

He stated that the EC aims to achieve 80% voter participation, a target he believes is within reach given the enthusiasm shown by citizens. “We are optimistic that a significant number of Ghanaians will turn out to vote,” he said.

Mr. Nsiah also stressed the importance of having voters’ ID cards ready before election day on December 6. “The voter ID card is crucial for easy verification at the polling station, and having it ready will ensure a quicker and more efficient process,” he explained.

In response to potential challenges, such as misplaced ID cards, Mr. Nsiah reassured voters that they would not be disenfranchised. “If you lose your ID card, don’t panic. As long as your name is in the voter register, our officials will assist you in casting your vote,” he added.