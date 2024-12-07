Electoral Commission Chairperson Assures Media of Unrestricted Access to Collation Centers

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has assured journalists that they will have unrestricted access to all collation centers nationwide during the ongoing elections.

At a media briefing held on December 7, Mensa emphasized the EC’s commitment to ensuring transparency throughout the electoral process. She stated, “We are granting the media access to all collation centers nationwide. This is to ensure you can report firsthand on the collation of results and keep the public informed about the process in real-time.”

Mensa highlighted the vital role of the media in fostering public trust and promoting an accurate understanding of the election process. By granting media access, she said, the EC aims to enhance transparency during the vote-counting phase.

While encouraging media professionals to cover the process comprehensively, she urged them to uphold high standards of professionalism. “The integrity of our elections depends, in part, on how the media covers it,” she noted, stressing the importance of accurate, verified reporting.

She also reminded journalists to verify any information with the EC before publication to avoid spreading misinformation that could erode public confidence in the process.

In addition, Mensa reiterated the availability of the EC’s toll-free number, 0800324324, for journalists to seek clarifications or report issues during the election.

The EC’s pledge to ensure transparency and facilitate media access is seen as a crucial step in maintaining Ghana’s strong reputation for democratic integrity. Journalists have welcomed the initiative, viewing it as a significant move to boost public confidence in the election process.