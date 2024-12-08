Electoral Commission Chairperson Urges Patience as Ghanaians Await 2024 Election Results

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has called on Ghanaians to remain patient as the Commission works to finalize and declare the results of the 2024 presidential election, following polling on December 7.

In a press conference on December 8, Mensa reminded the public that it had been just 23 hours since the polls closed, and that the Commission had initially planned to announce the results within 72 hours. She urged citizens to allow time for the results to trickle in from the Regional Collation Centres, as the EC continues its meticulous process.

“I would like to appeal to citizens to exercise patience. It is only 23 hours after the polls. I want to allay the fears and anxiety of the citizens that we are committed to upholding the will of the people as captured on the pink sheets,” Mensa stated.

At the time of her address, the Commission had only received results from the Ahafo Region. Mensa reassured the public that the remaining results would be coming in soon.

The EC Chairperson explained that the delay in the announcement was due to the Commission’s detailed and transparent collation process, which involves party agents at every stage. “We have a process which is elaborate and involves party agents along the way. Pink sheets form the basis of the results we announce. Results from constituencies go to regional collation centres before being forwarded to the National Collation Centre. Then, as the returning officer of the presidential election, I will scrutinize and declare,” she elaborated.

Mensa also acknowledged that the large presence of party supporters at collation centres may have caused some delays in the smooth processing of the results. However, she remained confident that the remaining results would soon be received, adding, “If we receive all the remaining results within the next hour, we will declare.”

She concluded by affirming the integrity of the process, stating, “We have walked the walk of transparency, accountability, and objectivity. This election has been peaceful, free, and fair. I assure you that the will of the people will be declared.”