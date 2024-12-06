Electoral Commission Confident of Sufficient Election Materials for December 7 Polls

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, has assured the public that there will be no shortage of election materials or equipment for the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.

In her final media engagement before the election, Mrs. Mensa confirmed that all necessary materials had already been distributed to the regions in adequate quantities, and the Commission does not foresee any issues regarding shortages on Election Day.

Addressing the press, Mrs. Mensa disclosed that 18,774,159 registered voters—representing 55% of the total population—are expected to participate in the elections. She expressed confidence in the preparations, highlighting the successful special voting exercise that had recorded a high voter turnout, with the lowest participation rate standing at 83%.

The EC Chairperson also provided an update on media accreditation, revealing that nearly 10,000 media professionals have been accredited to ensure coverage across polling stations, constituency, and regional collation centres. She urged journalists to focus on providing accurate, truthful information to the public.

Furthermore, Mrs. Mensa announced that over 20,000 local and international observers have been accredited to monitor the election, with the Commission providing them with maps to facilitate their access to various polling stations.

The Electoral Commission continues to call on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and well-managed election process.