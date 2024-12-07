Electoral Commission Confirms Arrest in Techiman South Ballot Incident

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed the arrest of ballot issuer Joseph Derry at the Temporary Booth Bayiri polling station in the Techiman South District following an incident involving the tampering of ballots.

According to the EC, Derry was involved in an act of tearing off the head of the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on 15 ballots issued to voters. The EC condemned the act and emphasized its unwavering commitment to maintaining electoral integrity throughout the process.

The commission further stated its full cooperation with the police in conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. “We are dedicated to ensuring that all those responsible for any violations of electoral laws will face the full force of the law,” the EC said in a press release.

The commission has issued a stern warning that all election officials found guilty of violating electoral laws will be prosecuted without exception, reinforcing its pledge to safeguard the fairness and credibility of the election.