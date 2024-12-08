Electoral Commission Confirms Ongoing Vote Collation Process Amidst Presidential and Parliamentary Election Results Awaited

As the nation holds its breath in anticipation of the final results from the presidential and parliamentary elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that the collation process is currently underway across all 276 constituency centers nationwide.

The process, which began shortly after polls closed on Saturday, December 7, is a crucial step in ensuring the accuracy and transparency of the election outcome.

In a media briefing on the evening of December 7, a representative from the EC provided an update, reassuring the public that progress was being made. “Reports from the regions indicate that approximately 60% of polling station results have now been received at the constituency collation centers,” he stated, highlighting that in most regions, the counting process was advancing without major issues.

However, the collation process has not been entirely without complications. The EC acknowledged that in one constituency, a recount is currently underway. “At the Suaman Constituency in the Western North region, a second recount of votes is taking place at the constituency collation center,” the representative explained. This final recount, conducted by the returning officer, is being carefully monitored. While recounts are uncommon, they are deemed essential to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.