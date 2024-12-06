Electoral Commission Confirms Questioning of Afadjato South Officer Over Breach of Protocol

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that its district electoral officer for Afadjato South in the Volta Region was questioned by the Ghana Police Service for transporting election materials in a private vehicle without the required police escort.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, December 5, 2024, raised concerns regarding the breach of the EC’s established protocols, leading the police to take custody of the materials.

In a press release issued on December 6, 2024, the EC reiterated its policy that election materials must be transported in official vehicles, with a police escort when necessary. The Commission assured the public that it would conduct an internal investigation into the matter and cooperate fully with the police to ensure transparency and accountability.

Despite the breach of protocol, the EC emphasized that the incident would not affect the integrity of the upcoming elections in Afadjato South.