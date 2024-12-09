Electoral Commission Declares John Mahama Winner Despite Nine Missing Constituency Results

On December 9, 2024, Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), officially declared John Mahama, the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election.

However, she clarified that the declaration was made without the results from nine constituencies due to delays in the collation process.

Mensa explained that the results from these nine constituencies had yet to be received because political party supporters had surrounded the collation centers, preventing the completion of the vote count. The constituencies in question are Awutu Senya East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Akwatia, Suhum, Techiman South, Dome Kwabenya, Damongo, Ablekuma North, and Ahafo Ano-North, with a combined total of 947,116 registered voters.

Despite the missing results, Mensa emphasized that the overall outcome of the election would not be altered even if the votes from these constituencies were included. John Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes, or 56.55% of the total vote, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his main rival, received 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

Mensa reassured the public that once the results from the nine constituencies are finalized, the EC will update its records, but she reaffirmed that the declared results conclusively establish Mahama’s victory.