Electoral Commission Declares Results for Four Constituencies Invalid

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the parliamentary results for the Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, and Tema Central constituencies are illegal and cannot be upheld.

Samuel Tettey, the Deputy EC Chair for Operations, made the declaration during a press briefing in Accra on Friday.

Tettey explained that three of the 12 constituencies requiring re-collation of parliamentary results—Suhum, Akwatia, and Fanteakwa North—had been successfully completed. However, re-collation has yet to take place in Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, and Techiman South.

He clarified that the re-collation processes for the aforementioned constituencies, particularly Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, and Tema Central, did not adhere to the established procedures outlined in CI 127. Despite police presence at the collation centers, party supporters overwhelmed the venues, taking control of the process and forcing staff to declare results in favor of their preferred candidates.

“It is important to note that the re-collation in these constituencies did not follow the laid down processes as required by CI 127,” Tettey stated. “The centers were besieged by party supporters, who took over the process, forcing out staff and declaring results.”

Tettey emphasized that in all four cases, the established procedures were violated, and EC officers were pressured to announce results without proper adherence to the legal framework. As a result, the EC concluded that the declarations made under these circumstances are illegal and cannot be validated.

The EC’s statement underlines the importance of following the legal processes set forth in CI 127, and the commission remains committed to ensuring that all parliamentary results are declared in accordance with the law.