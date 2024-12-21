Electoral Commission Declares Winners in Disputed Parliamentary Seats Following Re-collation

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has officially declared the winners of several contested parliamentary constituencies following a court-mandated re-collation of results.

This comes after the Accra High Court instructed the re-evaluation of votes in nine seats where discrepancies had been raised.

In the Obuasi East constituency, Patrick Boakye-Yiadom of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured a narrow victory over Samuel Aboagye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), winning by just 19 votes. Meanwhile, in Nsawam-Adoagyiri, NPP’s Frank Annoh-Dompreh emerged victorious with 29,640 votes, defeating Fummey Philibert of the NDC by 207 votes.

Charles Forson of the NPP was declared the winner of the Tema Central seat, having garnered 18,870 votes, edging out Ebi Bright of the NDC, who received 18,815 votes. In Ahafo Ano North, NPP’s Nana Agyemang Prempeh triumphed with 20,353 votes, beating NDC’s Kwasi Adusei by a slim margin of 121 votes.

In Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah of the NPP was confirmed the winner with 21,099 votes, defeating Abdulai Abu Baba Abubakar Sadiq of the NDC by 1,731 votes. Elvis Osei Dapaah of the NPP won Ahafo Ano South West, receiving 16,058 votes, surpassing NDC’s Abubakar Sadiq by 686 votes.

Lastly, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the incumbent MP for Techiman South, retained his seat, securing 46,663 votes, a 3,234-vote lead over Christopher Beyere of the NDC.

The re-collation process, which was ordered to address electoral disputes in these constituencies, has concluded, providing clarity on the results. However, the process has also drawn political tensions as both parties raised concerns over the handling of the recount.