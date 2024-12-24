Electoral Commission Defends Re-Collation of Results Amid Opposition Outcry

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has defended its decision to re-collate results in nine parliamentary constituencies following the December 2024 elections, asserting that the move is consistent with past practices.

This response comes amid strong criticism from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has raised concerns about alleged irregularities and lack of transparency in the process.

On December 21, the EC re-collated results in seven of the contested constituencies, all of which saw outcomes favoring candidates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The constituencies involved include Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano South West, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central. The re-collation was prompted by disputes over the original tabulation and allegations of irregularities, with legal challenges pushing the EC to revisit the results.

The Commission has sought to reassure the public by emphasizing that re-collation is a standard procedure when errors or disruptions occur during elections. Citing previous instances under the leadership of Dr. Afari Gyan, the EC pointed to re-collation efforts during the 2004 Parliamentary Elections in constituencies such as Pru, Tolon, Yapei-Kusawgu, and Zabzugu, as well as the 1998 District Level Elections in the KEEA District.

Despite the EC’s justification, the NDC has voiced strong objections, accusing the Commission of bias and a lack of transparency. The party claims that the re-collation undermines the democratic process and has indicated that it may pursue legal action to challenge the results. As the dispute unfolds, the outcome of this process could have significant implications for Ghana’s political landscape.