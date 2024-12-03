Electoral Commission Destroys Defective Ballot Papers in Eastern Region Ahead of December 5 Special Voting

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana destroyed ballot papers that had been previously distributed to the Eastern Region.

The recall and destruction of the ballots followed the discovery of a defective Presidential election ballot paper.

The recall of the ballots for all 33 constituencies in the region came after a tip-off from National Security, alerting the EC to a single defaced ballot paper that had been mistakenly removed from the printing house. The printing of these ballots was carried out by Rocheck Limited, under the supervision of the National Investigation Bureau, National Security, and representatives from the political parties and the EC.

The destruction of the recalled ballots took place with the presence of EC officials, police officers, and party agents, who witnessed the procedure to ensure transparency.

As a result of the issue, the EC had earlier announced the postponement of special voting in the Eastern and Western Regions. The special voting, initially scheduled to take place on December 3, will now be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, with new ballots set to be reprinted. The Commission has assured the public that the integrity of the election process remains a priority.