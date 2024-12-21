Electoral Commission Halts Re-Collation in Dome Kwabenya and Ablekuma North Over Missing Documents

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will not proceed with the re-collation of results in the Dome Kwabenya and Ablekuma North parliamentary constituencies, citing multiple complications that have stalled the process.

In Dome Kwabenya, the re-collation was disrupted due to the absence of pink sheets from three critical polling stations. The missing documents, which are now only available in digital format, have proven difficult to convert back into hard copies, hindering progress on the matter.

Both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been unable to provide the necessary records, heightening tensions between the parties. The NPP has blamed violence during the initial collation as the primary cause of the missing documents, alleging that their agents were assaulted and essential paperwork was either seized or destroyed in the ensuing chaos.

With neither party able to submit the required documentation, the EC now faces a complex challenge in resolving the situation. This development leaves the electoral process for these constituencies in a state of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the EC has begun announcing the winners of the nine contested parliamentary constituencies following a recollation mandated by the Accra High Court.