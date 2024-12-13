Electoral Commission Halts Re-collation of Election Results at Tesano Police Depot

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced the suspension of the ongoing re-collation of Presidential and Parliamentary Election results at the Tesano Police Depot.

The re-collation was initially set up for constituencies where the legal process outlined in C.I. 127 was not followed, or where results could not be completed on Election Day.

In a press release issued on December 13, Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, stated that the exercise has been “put on hold until further notice.”

The Commission attributed the delay in declaring results on Election Day to disruptions caused by political party supporters, which hindered the collation process. The EC also explained that political parties were notified of the relocation to the Tesano Police Depot after an agreement with the Inspector General of Police and his team. The re-collation process on December 12 saw the successful declaration of results for the Fanteakwa North, Akwatia, and Suhum constituencies.

The EC called for continued collaboration from all stakeholders to ensure the effective execution of its mandate.